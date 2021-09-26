Todays Catholic
September 26, 2021 // Local

Rest in Peace: September 26, 2021

Todays Catholic

Auburn

Susan Kelley, 76, Immaculate Conception

Al Wleklinski, 69, Immaculate Conception

Huntington

Cecilia Baker, 102, SS. Peter and Paul

Fort Wayne

Hugh A. Gerard, 87, St. Charles Borromeo

Helene Keys, 85, St. Vincent de Paul

Mishawaka

Rosemarie Bradford, 93, St. Monica

South Bend

Luis Arevalo, 70, St. Adalbert

Betty L. Cukrowicz, 100, Sacred Heart of Jesus

Elsie A. Proctor, 95, Christ the King

Ronald Schramski, 72, Sacred Heart of Jesus

Warsaw

Donald E. Dicken, 87, Sacred Heart

