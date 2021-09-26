September 26, 2021 // Local
Rest in Peace: September 26, 2021
Auburn
Susan Kelley, 76, Immaculate Conception
Al Wleklinski, 69, Immaculate Conception
Huntington
Cecilia Baker, 102, SS. Peter and Paul
Fort Wayne
Hugh A. Gerard, 87, St. Charles Borromeo
Helene Keys, 85, St. Vincent de Paul
Mishawaka
Rosemarie Bradford, 93, St. Monica
South Bend
Luis Arevalo, 70, St. Adalbert
Betty L. Cukrowicz, 100, Sacred Heart of Jesus
Elsie A. Proctor, 95, Christ the King
Ronald Schramski, 72, Sacred Heart of Jesus
Warsaw
Donald E. Dicken, 87, Sacred Heart
The best news. Delivered to your inbox.
Subscribe to our mailing list today.