September 25, 2022 // Obituaries

Rest in Peace: September 25, 2022

Bremen

Karen Smith, 69, St. Dominic 

Bristol 

Mary Grace Miller, 95, St. Mary of the Annunciation

Christine Ogar, 77, St. Mary of the Annunciation

Fort Wayne 

Joyce Kelley, 80, St. Jude

Teresa McIntyre, 61, St. Jude

Margaret Sullivan, 96, St. Charles 

Huntington 

James Ray Beemer, 70, SS. Peter and Paul 

Mishawaka 

Peggy Mahank, 82, St. Bavo

Dorothy Bartolini, 94, St. Joseph 

Tom Burkart, 79, St. Joseph

Elsie Doyle, 93, St. Joseph

James McCaffery, 93, St. Joseph

Carmela Salaiz, 69, St. Joseph

Marilyn Schmitt, 79, St. Joseph

Waneta Verhamme, 93, St. Joseph

South Bend 

Yanatti Aleyda Aguirre, Newborn,
St. Adalbert

