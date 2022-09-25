September 25, 2022 // Obituaries
Rest in Peace: September 25, 2022
Bremen
Karen Smith, 69, St. Dominic
Bristol
Mary Grace Miller, 95, St. Mary of the Annunciation
Christine Ogar, 77, St. Mary of the Annunciation
Fort Wayne
Joyce Kelley, 80, St. Jude
Teresa McIntyre, 61, St. Jude
Margaret Sullivan, 96, St. Charles
Huntington
James Ray Beemer, 70, SS. Peter and Paul
Mishawaka
Peggy Mahank, 82, St. Bavo
Dorothy Bartolini, 94, St. Joseph
Tom Burkart, 79, St. Joseph
Elsie Doyle, 93, St. Joseph
James McCaffery, 93, St. Joseph
Carmela Salaiz, 69, St. Joseph
Marilyn Schmitt, 79, St. Joseph
Waneta Verhamme, 93, St. Joseph
South Bend
Yanatti Aleyda Aguirre, Newborn,
St. Adalbert
