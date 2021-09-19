Todays Catholic
September 19, 2021 // Obituaries

Rest in Peace: September 19, 2021

Todays Catholic

Auburn

Patricia Blotkamp, 69, Immaculate Conception

Bremen

James Beath, 79, St. Dominic 

Joan Schutz, 88, St. Dominic

Granger

Jacquelyn Walsh, 89, St. Pius X

Mishawaka

Rosemarie Bradford, 93, St. Monica

Elizabeth Mittiga, 95, St. Monica

New Haven

Rita J. Doctor, 85, St. John the Baptist

South Bend

Dolores Bilski, 97, St. John the Baptist

Carol Duszynski, 78, St. John the Baptist

Mardell Goralczyk, 90, St. Casimir

Edward Kubiak, 91, Christ the King

Carolyn Tihen, 77, Christ the King

Warsaw

Michael Bonahoom III, 66, Sacred Heart

John A. Slattery, 72, Sacred Heart

Waterloo

Thomas L. Porter, 67, St. Michael the Archangel

* * *

The best news. Delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe to our mailing list today.

SUBSCRIBE