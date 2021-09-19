September 19, 2021 // Obituaries
Rest in Peace: September 19, 2021
Auburn
Patricia Blotkamp, 69, Immaculate Conception
Bremen
James Beath, 79, St. Dominic
Joan Schutz, 88, St. Dominic
Granger
Jacquelyn Walsh, 89, St. Pius X
Mishawaka
Rosemarie Bradford, 93, St. Monica
Elizabeth Mittiga, 95, St. Monica
New Haven
Rita J. Doctor, 85, St. John the Baptist
South Bend
Dolores Bilski, 97, St. John the Baptist
Carol Duszynski, 78, St. John the Baptist
Mardell Goralczyk, 90, St. Casimir
Edward Kubiak, 91, Christ the King
Carolyn Tihen, 77, Christ the King
Warsaw
Michael Bonahoom III, 66, Sacred Heart
John A. Slattery, 72, Sacred Heart
Waterloo
Thomas L. Porter, 67, St. Michael the Archangel
The best news. Delivered to your inbox.
Subscribe to our mailing list today.