October 8, 2023 // Obituaries
Rest in Peace: October 8, 2023
Auburn
Ann Penland, 89, Immaculate Conception
Fort Wayne
Marie Tippmann, 82, St. Charles Borromeo
Mercedes Pachecho, 73, St. Joseph
John Reid, 87, St. Joseph
Granger
Karen Steinbauer, 79, St. Pius X
Attila Valentiny, 92, St. Pius X
Huntington
Douglas E. Riggers, 58, SS. Peter & Paul
New Haven
Trace Tutwiler, 59, St. John the Baptist
South Bend
Betty Gapinski, 95, Cathedral of St. Matthew
Alberta Falk, 98, Christ the King
* * *
