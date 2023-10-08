Todays Catholic
October 8, 2023 // Obituaries

Rest in Peace: October 8, 2023

Todays Catholic

Auburn

Ann Penland, 89, Immaculate Conception

Fort Wayne

Marie Tippmann, 82, St. Charles Borromeo

Mercedes Pachecho, 73, St. Joseph

John Reid, 87, St. Joseph

Granger

Karen Steinbauer, 79, St. Pius X

Attila Valentiny, 92, St. Pius X

Huntington

Douglas E. Riggers, 58, SS. Peter & Paul

New Haven

Trace Tutwiler, 59, St. John the Baptist

South Bend

Betty Gapinski, 95, Cathedral of St. Matthew

Alberta Falk, 98, Christ the King

