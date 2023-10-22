October 22, 2023 // Obituaries
Rest in Peace: October 22, 2023
Bristol
James E. Boal, 77, St. Mary of the Annunciation
Fort Wayne
Robert Hentz, 63, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton
Carol Thomas, 81, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton
William Roberts, 83, St. Jude
Goshen
James M. Brownell, 90, St. John the Evangelist
Granger
Bernie Randall, 90, St. Pius X
Mishawaka
Mary Jo O’Neil, 87, Queen of Peace
John Huemmer, 84, St. Bavo
South Bend
Anthony Stein, 77, Cathedral of St. Matthew
Alice Poplawski, 86, Christ the King
Alain Toumayan, 69, Holy Cross
Clara M. Leyba, 91, St. Adalbert
Marian Newbill, 96, St. Augustine
Mike Wegenka, 86, St. Casimir
Larry B. Englebert, 86, St. Jude
Wabash
Barbara Florek, 90, St. Bernard
The best news. Delivered to your inbox.
Subscribe to our mailing list today.