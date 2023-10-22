Todays Catholic
October 22, 2023 // Obituaries

Rest in Peace: October 22, 2023

Bristol

James E. Boal, 77, St. Mary of the Annunciation

Fort Wayne

Robert Hentz, 63, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton

Carol Thomas, 81, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton

William Roberts, 83, St. Jude

Goshen

James M. Brownell, 90, St. John the Evangelist

Granger

Bernie Randall, 90, St. Pius X

Mishawaka

Mary Jo O’Neil, 87, Queen of Peace

John Huemmer, 84, St. Bavo

South Bend

Anthony Stein, 77, Cathedral of St. Matthew

Alice Poplawski, 86, Christ the King

Alain Toumayan, 69, Holy Cross

Clara M. Leyba, 91, St. Adalbert

Marian Newbill, 96, St. Augustine

Mike Wegenka, 86, St. Casimir

Larry B. Englebert, 86, St. Jude

Wabash

Barbara Florek, 90, St. Bernard

