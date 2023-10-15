October 15, 2023 // Obituaries
Rest in Peace: October 15, 2023
Auburn
Carla Allison, 80, Immaculate Conception
Fort Wayne
Denny Beuchel, 86, St. Jude
John Kruk, 83, St. Vincent de Paul
Jerry Poiry, 81, St. Vincent de Paul
Granger
Bernard Randall, 90, St. Pius X
Huntington
Stuart E. Kaylor, 69, SS. Peter & Paul
Mishawaka
Paul Pignone, 83, St. Monica
Notre Dame
Sister Mary Ada, CSC, 93, Church of Our Lady of Loretto
South Bend
Leona Singleton, 84, Sacred Heart of Jesus
Ken Kowalski, 70, St. Adalbert
Juana Palomo, 77, St. Adalbert
Steve Kingsberry, 59, St. Augustine
Wabash
Marjorie Weaver, 85, St. Bernard Wabash
