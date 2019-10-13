October 13, 2019 // Obituaries
Rest in Peace: October 13, 2019
Arcola
Daniel T. Harber, 65, St. Patrick
Fort Wayne
Rose Pontecorvo, 95, Our Lady of Good Hope
Dorothy Connors, 100, Most Precious Blood
Brandon Dinger, 32, St. Vincent de Paul
Phoebe Forsythe, 4, St. Vincent de Paul
Granger
Kathy Jankowski, 73, St. Pius X
South Bend
Sheila R. Berta, 81, St. Jude
Casimer Kubiak, 100, St. John the Baptist
Maurice C. Stoffelen, 78, Holy Family
Marilyn J. Stopczynski, 85, Holy Family
Barbara Ann Rydzinski, 84, Holy Family
* * *
The best news. Delivered to your inbox.
Subscribe to our mailing list today.