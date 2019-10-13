Todays Catholic
October 13, 2019 // Obituaries

Rest in Peace: October 13, 2019

Arcola

Daniel T. Harber, 65, St. Patrick

Fort Wayne

Rose Pontecorvo, 95, Our Lady of Good Hope

Dorothy Connors, 100, Most Precious Blood

Brandon Dinger, 32, St. Vincent de Paul

Phoebe Forsythe, 4, St. Vincent de Paul

Granger

Kathy Jankowski, 73, St. Pius X

South Bend

Sheila R. Berta, 81, St. Jude

Casimer Kubiak, 100, St. John the Baptist

Maurice C.  Stoffelen, 78, Holy Family

Marilyn J. Stopczynski, 85, Holy Family

Barbara Ann Rydzinski, 84, Holy Family

* * *

