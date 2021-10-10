October 10, 2021 // Obituaries
Rest in Peace: October 10, 2021
Angola
Richard S. Justice, 73, St. Anthony
Evelyn M. McClure, 83, St. Anthony
Fort Wayne
Jane A. Christman, 86, St. Vincent de Paul
Myrtle Dinger, 92, St. Vincent de Paul
Ellen Rawding, 61, St. Vincent de Paul
Margaret Windle, 94, St. Vincent de Paul
Granger
John Barrett, 83, St. Pius X
Karen Heisler, 67, St. Pius X
South Bend
Karla Bella, 61, St. Adalbert
Robert Eichstedt, 79, Cathedral of Saint Matthew
Ricardo Fuentes, 44, St. Adalbert
Paul Helek, 70, St. Adalbert
Norman Kajser, 81, St. Adalbert
Angel Rodriguez Peña, 74, St. Adalbert
Carolyn Tihen, 77, Christ the King
Manual Vargas, 29, St. Adalbert
Wabash
Jayne Hatton, 91, St. Bernard
Warsaw
Rosemary L. Muniz, 77, Sacred Heart
The best news. Delivered to your inbox.
Subscribe to our mailing list today.