Todays Catholic
October 10, 2021 // Obituaries

Rest in Peace: October 10, 2021

Todays Catholic

Angola

Richard S. Justice, 73, St. Anthony 

Evelyn M. McClure, 83, St. Anthony

Fort Wayne

Jane A. Christman, 86, St. Vincent de Paul

Myrtle Dinger, 92, St. Vincent de Paul

Ellen Rawding, 61, St. Vincent de Paul

Margaret Windle, 94, St. Vincent de Paul

Granger

John Barrett, 83, St. Pius X

Karen Heisler, 67, St. Pius X

South Bend

Karla Bella, 61, St. Adalbert

Robert Eichstedt, 79, Cathedral of Saint Matthew

Ricardo Fuentes, 44, St. Adalbert

Paul Helek, 70, St. Adalbert

Norman Kajser, 81, St. Adalbert

Angel Rodriguez Peña, 74, St. Adalbert

Carolyn Tihen, 77, Christ the King

Manual Vargas, 29, St. Adalbert

Wabash

Jayne Hatton, 91, St. Bernard

Warsaw

Rosemary L. Muniz, 77, Sacred Heart

* * *

