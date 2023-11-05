November 5, 2023 // Obituaries
Rest in Peace: November 5, 2023
Fort Wayne
Loretta Richter, 92, St. Charles Borromeo
Joseph Brown, 65, St. Vincent de Paul
Granger
Mary Ann Barson, 84, St. Pius X
John Lyon, 91, St. Pius X
Monroeville
Gertrude Brames, 85, St. Rose of Lima
Mishawaka
James Barnhart, 69, St. Joseph
Frances Hirl, 83, St. Joseph
Elizabeth Rill, 104, St. Joseph
John Skevington, 81, St. Joseph
South Bend
Jane Volk, 70, Cathedral of St. Matthew
Loretta Weber, 85, Cathedral of St. Matthew
Lorraine Nowak, 95, Holy Family
Carl Szymanski, 84, Holy Family
Hattie Chambliss, 87, St. Augustine
Joe Sniadecki, 92, St. John the Baptist
