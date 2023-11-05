Todays Catholic
November 5, 2023 // Obituaries

Rest in Peace: November 5, 2023

Todays Catholic

Fort Wayne

Loretta Richter, 92, St. Charles Borromeo

Joseph Brown, 65, St. Vincent de Paul

Granger

Mary Ann Barson, 84, St. Pius X

John Lyon, 91, St. Pius X

Monroeville

Gertrude Brames, 85, St. Rose of Lima

Mishawaka

James Barnhart, 69, St. Joseph

Frances Hirl, 83, St. Joseph

Elizabeth Rill, 104, St. Joseph

John Skevington, 81, St. Joseph

South Bend

Jane Volk, 70, Cathedral of St. Matthew

Loretta Weber, 85, Cathedral of St. Matthew

Lorraine Nowak, 95, Holy Family

Carl Szymanski, 84, Holy Family

Hattie Chambliss, 87, St. Augustine

Joe Sniadecki, 92, St. John the Baptist

* * *

