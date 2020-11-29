Todays Catholic
November 29, 2020 // Obituaries

Rest in Peace: November 29, 2020

Bremen

Mary Zieger, 80, St. Dominic

Fort Wayne

Mary L. Heinkel, 85, St. Charles Borromeo

Clayten Stuart, 15, St. Charles Borromeo

Arthur Tebbe, 74, St. Vincent de Paul

New Haven

Marshall L. Gladieux, 73, St. John the Baptist

Wanda S. Snyder, 79, St. John the Baptist

Notre Dame

Brother James J. Lakofka, CSC, 102, Basilica of the Sacred Heart

South Bend

Jeannette Blondia, 81, St. Matthew Cathedral

Yvonne Cullather, 86, Holy Cross

William Hindsley, 71, St. Matthew Cathedral

Dolores I. Kalil, 91, Holy Family

Elenor Onderdonk, 90, Holy Cross

Lillian R. Skarbek, 93, Holy Family

Harry Waite, 81, St. John the Baptist

Gertrude Warrell, 93, St. Matthew Cathedral

Wabash

Richard S. Hipskind, 75, St. Bernard

Warsaw

Mary Hernandez, 69, Sacred Heart

* * *

