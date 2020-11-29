November 29, 2020 // Obituaries
Rest in Peace: November 29, 2020
Bremen
Mary Zieger, 80, St. Dominic
Fort Wayne
Mary L. Heinkel, 85, St. Charles Borromeo
Clayten Stuart, 15, St. Charles Borromeo
Arthur Tebbe, 74, St. Vincent de Paul
New Haven
Marshall L. Gladieux, 73, St. John the Baptist
Wanda S. Snyder, 79, St. John the Baptist
Notre Dame
Brother James J. Lakofka, CSC, 102, Basilica of the Sacred Heart
South Bend
Jeannette Blondia, 81, St. Matthew Cathedral
Yvonne Cullather, 86, Holy Cross
William Hindsley, 71, St. Matthew Cathedral
Dolores I. Kalil, 91, Holy Family
Elenor Onderdonk, 90, Holy Cross
Lillian R. Skarbek, 93, Holy Family
Harry Waite, 81, St. John the Baptist
Gertrude Warrell, 93, St. Matthew Cathedral
Wabash
Richard S. Hipskind, 75, St. Bernard
Warsaw
Mary Hernandez, 69, Sacred Heart
