November 12, 2023 // Obituaries

Rest in Peace: November 12, 2023

Arcola

Loretta Butts, 87, St. Patrick

Bremen

Eleanor DeSchepper, 97, St. Dominic

Columbia City

Michael T. Coronato, 53, St. Catherine of Alexandria

Donaldson

Sister Michelle Dermody, PHJC, 90, Ancilla Domini

Fort Wayne

Darlene G. Gennaitte, 91, Queen of Angels

Albert Chiaruttini, 81, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton

Julie Palermo, 64, St. Jude

New Carlisle

Barbara Bronson, 81, St. Stanislaus Kostka

Irene M. Stachowiz, 97, St. Stanislaus Kostka

Mishawaka

Sister M. Joseph Ann Vogel, 87, Sisters of St. Francis of Perpetual Adoration

New Haven

Millie Nulf, 105, St. John the Baptist

South Bend

Fred J. Schmiedeler, 89, St. Anthony de Padua

