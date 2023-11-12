November 12, 2023 // Obituaries
Rest in Peace: November 12, 2023
Arcola
Loretta Butts, 87, St. Patrick
Bremen
Eleanor DeSchepper, 97, St. Dominic
Columbia City
Michael T. Coronato, 53, St. Catherine of Alexandria
Donaldson
Sister Michelle Dermody, PHJC, 90, Ancilla Domini
Fort Wayne
Darlene G. Gennaitte, 91, Queen of Angels
Albert Chiaruttini, 81, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton
Julie Palermo, 64, St. Jude
New Carlisle
Barbara Bronson, 81, St. Stanislaus Kostka
Irene M. Stachowiz, 97, St. Stanislaus Kostka
Mishawaka
Sister M. Joseph Ann Vogel, 87, Sisters of St. Francis of Perpetual Adoration
New Haven
Millie Nulf, 105, St. John the Baptist
South Bend
Fred J. Schmiedeler, 89, St. Anthony de Padua
The best news. Delivered to your inbox.
Subscribe to our mailing list today.