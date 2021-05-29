Todays Catholic
Rest in Peace: May 30, 2021

Bristol

Donald L. Brown, 85, St. Mary of the Annunciation

Decatur

Diane F. Carpenter, 74, St. Mary of the Assumption

Fort Wayne

Joseph Bragg, 64, St. Charles Borromeo

Jeff Brockman, 59, St. Vincent de Paul

Mary L. Hitchler, 99, Cathedral of  the Immaculate Conception

David J. Moore, Sr., 82, Cathedral of  the Immaculate Conception

Robert Shaw, 88, St. Jude

Calvin L. Swangin, 62, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception

Granger

Carolyn Wantuch, 85, St. Pius X

Mishawaka

Dawn Brassuer, 79, St. Joseph

Jim DeWinter, 72, St. Joseph

Christine Larimer, 75, St. Joseph 

Larry Wartha, 82, St. Joseph 

New Carlisle

Stanley Zakrzewski, 95, St. Stanislaus Kostka

South Bend

Guy Cressy, 72, Holy Family

John Dials, Sr., 74, Holy Family

Joan Golubski, 91, Holy Cross

Michael Lutomski, 87, Holy Family

Cecilia Nowak, 97, St. John the Baptist

Steve Sulentic, Sr., 71, Holy Family

