May 29, 2021 // Obituaries
Rest in Peace: May 30, 2021
Bristol
Donald L. Brown, 85, St. Mary of the Annunciation
Decatur
Diane F. Carpenter, 74, St. Mary of the Assumption
Fort Wayne
Joseph Bragg, 64, St. Charles Borromeo
Jeff Brockman, 59, St. Vincent de Paul
Mary L. Hitchler, 99, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception
David J. Moore, Sr., 82, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception
Robert Shaw, 88, St. Jude
Calvin L. Swangin, 62, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception
Granger
Carolyn Wantuch, 85, St. Pius X
Mishawaka
Dawn Brassuer, 79, St. Joseph
Jim DeWinter, 72, St. Joseph
Christine Larimer, 75, St. Joseph
Larry Wartha, 82, St. Joseph
New Carlisle
Stanley Zakrzewski, 95, St. Stanislaus Kostka
South Bend
Guy Cressy, 72, Holy Family
John Dials, Sr., 74, Holy Family
Joan Golubski, 91, Holy Cross
Michael Lutomski, 87, Holy Family
Cecilia Nowak, 97, St. John the Baptist
Steve Sulentic, Sr., 71, Holy Family
