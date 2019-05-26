Todays Catholic
May 26, 2019 // Obituaries

Rest in Peace: May 26, 2019

Auburn

Charley Mitchell, 78, Immaculate Conception

Decatur

Arlene R. Bentz, 86, St. Mary of the Assumption

Brea Zoll, 39, St. Mary of the Assumption

Carmen R. Hurst, 76, St. Mary of the Assumption

Elkhart

Terry Stewart, 77, St. Thomas the Apostle

Edward Gastonguay, St. Thomas the Apostle

Irma Frick, 95, St. Thomas the Apostle

Louise Bibbo, 90, St. Thomas the Apostle

Fort Wayne

Thomas R. Jones, 83, St. Charles Borromeo

Caroline Demetroff, 93, St. Jude

Daniel Wagner, 73, St. Jude

Robert Kosiarek, 83,  St. Vincent de Paul

William Bieker, 80, St. Charles Borromeo

Dolly M. Packer, 97, St. Joseph – Hessen Cassel

Terrence Ward, 83, St. John the Baptist

Marsha Jordan, 67, St. Vincent de Paul

Catarina Guevara, 82, Cathedral/Immaculate Conception

Gordon A. Eichman, 82, Cathedral/Immaculate Conception

Mishawaka

Sylvia Van Duysse, 76, St. Bavo

Jean Forte, 92, St. Joseph

Dominic Bartolini, 92, St. Joseph

South Bend

Frances A. Thomas, 91, St. Anthony de Padua

Margo Bell, 72, Christ the King

Joseph McFarland, 37, Christ the King

Dennis Heck, 71, Christ the King

Dolores Billisitz, 90, Christ the King

Jean Ann Cohen, 89, Christ the King

Waterloo

Edith Walker, 82, St. Michael the Archangel

* * *

