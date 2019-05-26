May 26, 2019 // Obituaries
Rest in Peace: May 26, 2019
Auburn
Charley Mitchell, 78, Immaculate Conception
Decatur
Arlene R. Bentz, 86, St. Mary of the Assumption
Brea Zoll, 39, St. Mary of the Assumption
Carmen R. Hurst, 76, St. Mary of the Assumption
Elkhart
Terry Stewart, 77, St. Thomas the Apostle
Edward Gastonguay, St. Thomas the Apostle
Irma Frick, 95, St. Thomas the Apostle
Louise Bibbo, 90, St. Thomas the Apostle
Fort Wayne
Thomas R. Jones, 83, St. Charles Borromeo
Caroline Demetroff, 93, St. Jude
Daniel Wagner, 73, St. Jude
Robert Kosiarek, 83, St. Vincent de Paul
William Bieker, 80, St. Charles Borromeo
Dolly M. Packer, 97, St. Joseph – Hessen Cassel
Terrence Ward, 83, St. John the Baptist
Marsha Jordan, 67, St. Vincent de Paul
Catarina Guevara, 82, Cathedral/Immaculate Conception
Gordon A. Eichman, 82, Cathedral/Immaculate Conception
Mishawaka
Sylvia Van Duysse, 76, St. Bavo
Jean Forte, 92, St. Joseph
Dominic Bartolini, 92, St. Joseph
South Bend
Frances A. Thomas, 91, St. Anthony de Padua
Margo Bell, 72, Christ the King
Joseph McFarland, 37, Christ the King
Dennis Heck, 71, Christ the King
Dolores Billisitz, 90, Christ the King
Jean Ann Cohen, 89, Christ the King
Waterloo
Edith Walker, 82, St. Michael the Archangel
