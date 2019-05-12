May 12, 2019 // Obituaries
Rest in Peace: May 12, 2019
Decatur
Carolyn A. Wemhoff, 86, St. Mary of the Assumption
R. Paul Loshe, 82, St. Mary of the Assumption
Fort Wayne
Beverly A. Giant, 86, St. Therese
Gerald L. Loyd, 90, St. Therese
Richard Henry Berghoff, 95, St. Mary, Mother of God
Mary Jane Oakes, 99, St. Mary, Mother of God
Peter Fisher, 67, St Vincent de Paul
Mildred Maxine Roussey, 98, St. Therese
Theresa A. Bireley, 93, St. Therese
Mishawaka
Louis Toth, 91, Queen of Peace
South Bend
Mary Ann Cira, Cathedral of St. Matthew
Lorraine A. Pace, 91, Holy Family
Wabash
Regina Bussert, 80, St. Bernard
St. Mary-of-the-Woods
Sister Mary Jo Stewart, 91, Church of the Immaculate Conception. Sister served at St. John the Baptist, Fort Wayne.
Sister Marie Anita Leahy, 84, Church of the Immaculate Conception. Sister served at Central Catholic High School, Fort Wayne.
