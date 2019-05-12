Rest in Peace: May 12, 2019 Todays Catholic

Decatur

Carolyn A. Wemhoff, 86, St. Mary of the Assumption

R. Paul Loshe, 82, St. Mary of the Assumption

Fort Wayne

Beverly A. Giant, 86, St. Therese

Gerald L. Loyd, 90, St. Therese

Richard Henry Berghoff, 95, St. Mary, Mother of God

Mary Jane Oakes, 99, St. Mary, Mother of God

Peter Fisher, 67, St Vincent de Paul

Mildred Maxine Roussey, 98, St. Therese

Theresa A. Bireley, 93, St. Therese

Mishawaka

Louis Toth, 91, Queen of Peace

South Bend

Mary Ann Cira, Cathedral of St. Matthew

Lorraine A. Pace, 91, Holy Family

Wabash

Regina Bussert, 80, St. Bernard

St. Mary-of-the-Woods

Sister Mary Jo Stewart, 91, Church of the Immaculate Conception. Sister served at St. John the Baptist, Fort Wayne.

Sister Marie Anita Leahy, 84, Church of the Immaculate Conception. Sister served at Central Catholic High School, Fort Wayne.

* * *