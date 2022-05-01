May 1, 2022 // Obituaries
Rest in Peace: May 1, 2022
Arcola
Joseph D’Italia, 79, St. Patrick
Fort Wayne
Carol Jockel, 88, St. Charles Borromeo
Marion Zarrillo, 92, St. Charles Borromeo
Granger
Mary Lazano, 54, St. Pius X
Patricia Meszaros, 90, St. Pius X
Yvonne Nugent, 100, St. Pius X
Cynthia Ray, 74, St. Pius X
Pierson Sult, 14, St. Pius X
Patricia Unger, 91, St. Pius X
Bernadette Witous, 4 days, St. Pius X
Huntington
Sister Rose Miller, OLVM, 88, Archbishop Noll Memorial Chapel
Mishawaka
Joan Meeks, 90, Queen of Peace
Monroeville
Robert L. Butler, 77, St. Rose of Lima
New Haven
L. John Ryan III, 76, St. Louis Besancon
South Bend
Shirley Bloom, 86, Cathedral of St. Matthew
George Cesavice III, 73, St. Adalbert
Simon Rodriguez, 73, St. Adalbert
Warsaw
John A. Roberts, 74, Sacred Heart
The best news. Delivered to your inbox.
Subscribe to our mailing list today.