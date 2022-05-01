Todays Catholic
May 1, 2022 // Obituaries

Rest in Peace: May 1, 2022

Todays Catholic

Arcola

Joseph D’Italia, 79, St. Patrick

Fort Wayne

Carol Jockel, 88, St. Charles Borromeo

Marion Zarrillo, 92, St. Charles Borromeo

Granger

Mary Lazano, 54, St. Pius X 

Patricia Meszaros, 90, St. Pius X

Yvonne Nugent, 100, St. Pius X

Cynthia Ray, 74, St. Pius X

Pierson Sult, 14, St. Pius X

Patricia Unger, 91, St. Pius X

Bernadette Witous, 4 days, St. Pius X

Huntington

Sister Rose Miller, OLVM, 88, Archbishop Noll Memorial Chapel

Mishawaka

Joan Meeks, 90, Queen of Peace

Monroeville

Robert L. Butler, 77, St. Rose of Lima

New Haven

L. John Ryan III, 76, St. Louis Besancon

South Bend

Shirley Bloom, 86, Cathedral of St. Matthew

George Cesavice III, 73, St. Adalbert

Simon Rodriguez, 73, St. Adalbert

Warsaw

John A. Roberts, 74, Sacred Heart

* * *

The best news. Delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe to our mailing list today.

SUBSCRIBE