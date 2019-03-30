March 30, 2019 // Obituaries
Rest in Peace: March 31, 2019
Angola
Pamela C. White, 90, St. Anthony of Padua
Decatur
Linda S. Richard, 69, St. Mary of the Assumption
Paul R. Weaver, 93, St. Mary of the Assumption
Fort Wayne
James Weber, 93, Most Precious Blood
Jerome A. Welch, 85, St. Jude
Suzanne Beard, 70, St. Vincent de Paul
Patricia Willson, 65, St. Jude
Huntington
Father Thomas Fahey, 99, SS. Peter and Paul
South Bend
Ashley Linner, 32, Christ the King
Mary Romak, 97, St. Anthony de Padua
Wabash
Stella Zek, 87, St. Bernard
Waterloo
Emerson L. Szeman, 89, St. Michael the Archangel
