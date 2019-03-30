Todays Catholic
March 30, 2019 // Obituaries

Rest in Peace: March 31, 2019

Angola

Pamela C. White, 90, St. Anthony of Padua

Decatur

Linda S. Richard, 69, St. Mary of the Assumption

Paul R. Weaver, 93, St. Mary of the Assumption

Fort Wayne

James Weber, 93, Most Precious Blood

Jerome A. Welch, 85, St. Jude

Suzanne Beard, 70, St. Vincent de Paul

Patricia Willson, 65, St. Jude

Huntington

Father Thomas Fahey, 99, SS. Peter and Paul

South Bend

Ashley Linner, 32, Christ the King

Mary Romak, 97, St. Anthony de Padua

Wabash

Stella Zek, 87, St. Bernard

Waterloo

Emerson L. Szeman, 89, St. Michael the Archangel

* * *

