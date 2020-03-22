Todays Catholic
March 22, 2020 // Obituaries

Rest in Peace: March 22, 2020

Angola

William J. Leider, 87, St. Anthony

Auburn

Louis Muzzillo, 90, Immaculate Conception

Fort Wayne

Sharon Boreani, 78, St. Charles Borromeo

Bart Fraizer, 52, St. Vincent de Paul

Armanda Rohrbacher, 99, St. Charles Borromeo

Robert Weigand, 89, St. Charles Borromeo

Huntington

Linda K. Zahm, 68, SS. Peter and Paul

New Haven

Stephen Deininger, 65, St. John the Baptist

Clark W. Fagan, 83, St. John the Baptist

Carl R. Wetoskey, 90, St. John the Baptist

South Bend

Majorie Bycraft, 81, St. Matthew Cathedral

Ronald Chrustowski, 79, St. Hedwig

Charlene Idzik, 66, St. Matthew Cathedral

Dorothy Kostielney, 92, St. Matthew Cathedral

Dixie Rospopo, 85, Christ the King

William Schmitt, 85, Holy Family

Richard Wegner, 91, St. Matthew Cathedral

* * *

