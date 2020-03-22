March 22, 2020 // Obituaries
Rest in Peace: March 22, 2020
Angola
William J. Leider, 87, St. Anthony
Auburn
Louis Muzzillo, 90, Immaculate Conception
Fort Wayne
Sharon Boreani, 78, St. Charles Borromeo
Bart Fraizer, 52, St. Vincent de Paul
Armanda Rohrbacher, 99, St. Charles Borromeo
Robert Weigand, 89, St. Charles Borromeo
Huntington
Linda K. Zahm, 68, SS. Peter and Paul
New Haven
Stephen Deininger, 65, St. John the Baptist
Clark W. Fagan, 83, St. John the Baptist
Carl R. Wetoskey, 90, St. John the Baptist
South Bend
Majorie Bycraft, 81, St. Matthew Cathedral
Ronald Chrustowski, 79, St. Hedwig
Charlene Idzik, 66, St. Matthew Cathedral
Dorothy Kostielney, 92, St. Matthew Cathedral
Dixie Rospopo, 85, Christ the King
William Schmitt, 85, Holy Family
Richard Wegner, 91, St. Matthew Cathedral
