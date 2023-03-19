Todays Catholic
March 19, 2023 // Obituaries

Rest in Peace: March 19, 2023

Todays Catholic

Fort Wayne

Jerome Wait, 95, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception

Terri Wait, 66, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception

Melencio Adriano, 87, Queen of Angels

Patricia J. Anderson, 87, Queen of Angels

L.W. Hanzel, 96, Queen of Angels

Robert Lenz, 73, Queen of Angels

Robert Askins , 82, St. Charles Borromeo

Robert Fox, 86, St. Vincent de Paul

Granger

Gil Laware, 80, St. Pius X

Joseph Pusztai, 94, St. Pius X

New Haven

Patricia Swaidner, 84, St. John the Baptist

South Bend

Barbara Conner, 92, Cathedral of St. Matthew

Joan Gondek, 84, Christ the King

Lynn Przygoda, 86, Christ the King

Dorothy Gorman Parker-Bartley, 95, St. Jude

Janet L. Shide, 75, St. Jude

Wabash

John Bernard Schetzsle, 92, St. Bernard

Betty Jean Stowe, 79, St. Bernard

