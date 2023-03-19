March 19, 2023 // Obituaries
Rest in Peace: March 19, 2023
Fort Wayne
Jerome Wait, 95, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception
Terri Wait, 66, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception
Melencio Adriano, 87, Queen of Angels
Patricia J. Anderson, 87, Queen of Angels
L.W. Hanzel, 96, Queen of Angels
Robert Lenz, 73, Queen of Angels
Robert Askins , 82, St. Charles Borromeo
Robert Fox, 86, St. Vincent de Paul
Granger
Gil Laware, 80, St. Pius X
Joseph Pusztai, 94, St. Pius X
New Haven
Patricia Swaidner, 84, St. John the Baptist
South Bend
Barbara Conner, 92, Cathedral of St. Matthew
Joan Gondek, 84, Christ the King
Lynn Przygoda, 86, Christ the King
Dorothy Gorman Parker-Bartley, 95, St. Jude
Janet L. Shide, 75, St. Jude
Wabash
John Bernard Schetzsle, 92, St. Bernard
Betty Jean Stowe, 79, St. Bernard
