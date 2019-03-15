March 15, 2019 // Obituaries
Rest in Peace: March 17, 2019
Auburn
Shirley Dapp, 85, Immaculate Conception
Fort Wayne
Ann Murphy, 87, St. Charles Borromeo
Dennis Peterschmidt, 89, St. Charles Borromeo
Robert Runge, 90, St. Mary, Mother of God
Maureen Kelly, 56, St. Mary, Mother of God
Larry Greenwell, 75, St. Vincent de Paul
Granger
Linda Hudkins, 72, St. Pius X
Mishawaka
Mary Schimizzi, 96, Queen of Peace
Sally Hummel, 81, Queen of Peace
New Carlisle
Richard M. Rybicki, 83, St. Stanislaus Kostka
South Bend
Thomas Shaffer, 84, St. Therese, Little Flower
Elaine Lubbers, 91, St. Therese, Little Flower
Nancy Jones, 85, St. Therese, Little Flower
John Hoffman, 91, St. Therese, Little Flower
Warsaw
Mary Louise Lowe, 93, Sacred Heart
The best news. Delivered to your inbox.
Subscribe to our mailing list today.