March 15, 2019 // Obituaries

Rest in Peace: March 17, 2019

Auburn

Shirley Dapp, 85, Immaculate Conception

Fort Wayne

Ann Murphy, 87, St. Charles Borromeo

Dennis Peterschmidt, 89, St. Charles Borromeo

Robert Runge, 90, St. Mary, Mother of God

Maureen Kelly, 56, St. Mary, Mother of God

Larry Greenwell, 75, St. Vincent de Paul

Granger

Linda Hudkins, 72, St. Pius X

Mishawaka

Mary Schimizzi, 96, Queen of Peace

Sally Hummel, 81, Queen of Peace

New Carlisle

Richard M. Rybicki, 83, St. Stanislaus Kostka

South Bend

Thomas Shaffer, 84, St. Therese, Little Flower

Elaine Lubbers, 91, St. Therese, Little Flower

Nancy Jones, 85, St. Therese, Little Flower

John Hoffman, 91, St. Therese, Little Flower

Warsaw

Mary Louise Lowe, 93, Sacred Heart

* * *

