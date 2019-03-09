Todays Catholic
March 9, 2019 // Obituaries

Rest in Peace: March 10, 2019

Angola

Melanie Sutter, 63, St. Anthony of Padua

Mary A. Young, 76, St. Anthony of Padua

Fort Wayne

David Hecke, 66, Most Precious Blood

Catherine Justice, 94, St. Vincent de Paul

Elkhart

Imelda Martinez Bravo, 63, St. Vincent de Paul

Sharon M. Willard, 82, St. Vincent de Paul

Philip H. Huff, 86, St. Vincent de Paul

Lynn. M. Snyder, 56, St. Vincent de Paul

Mishawaka

Emma Van Vooren, 94, St. Bavo

South Bend

Irene Beelaert, 93, Holy Family

James Swartz, 63, Holy family

Waterloo

Elizabeth A. Crooks, 85, St. Michael the Archangel

