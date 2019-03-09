March 9, 2019 // Obituaries
Rest in Peace: March 10, 2019
Angola
Melanie Sutter, 63, St. Anthony of Padua
Mary A. Young, 76, St. Anthony of Padua
Fort Wayne
David Hecke, 66, Most Precious Blood
Catherine Justice, 94, St. Vincent de Paul
Elkhart
Imelda Martinez Bravo, 63, St. Vincent de Paul
Sharon M. Willard, 82, St. Vincent de Paul
Philip H. Huff, 86, St. Vincent de Paul
Lynn. M. Snyder, 56, St. Vincent de Paul
Mishawaka
Emma Van Vooren, 94, St. Bavo
South Bend
Irene Beelaert, 93, Holy Family
James Swartz, 63, Holy family
Waterloo
Elizabeth A. Crooks, 85, St. Michael the Archangel
The best news. Delivered to your inbox.
Subscribe to our mailing list today.