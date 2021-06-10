June 10, 2021 // Obituaries
Rest in Peace: June 13, 2021
Auburn
Edward W. Geist, 64, Immaculate Conception
Arcola
James Vaughn, 67, St. Patrick
Fort Wayne
Gary N. Dunno, 70, St. Vincent de Paul
Thomas Maniscalo, 92, St. Charles Borromeo
Alexis Meis, 25, St. Vincent de Paul
Miriam Patton, 87, St. Charles Borromeo
DeWayne Turk, 81, St. Charles Borromeo
Mishawaka
Ron Gerstbauer, 65, St. Joseph
Nancy Gorny, 87, St. Joseph
Gary Groshans, 74, St. Joseph
Margaret Moore, 80, St. Joseph
Angela Weber, 92, St. Joseph
South Bend
Jane Aaron, 69, Cathedral of Saint Matthew
Devon Birk, 90, St. Adalbert
Charles Fazio, 81, St. Anthony de Padua
William Myers, 62, Holy Cross
Julie Rudasics, 94, Christ the King
Frances Sain, 83, Christ the King
Joseph Shafer, 102, Christ the King
Guy Stancati, 88, St. Adalbert
Stanley Leszczynski, 89, Holy Family
Norbert J. Kalmar, 84, Holy Family
Warsaw
Carol Pfefferkorn, 86, Sacred Heart
