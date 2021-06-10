Todays Catholic
June 10, 2021 // Obituaries

Rest in Peace: June 13, 2021

Auburn

Edward W. Geist, 64, Immaculate Conception

Arcola

James Vaughn, 67, St. Patrick

Fort Wayne

Gary N. Dunno, 70, St. Vincent de Paul

Thomas Maniscalo, 92, St. Charles Borromeo

Alexis Meis, 25, St. Vincent de Paul

Miriam Patton, 87, St. Charles Borromeo

DeWayne Turk, 81, St. Charles Borromeo 

Mishawaka

Ron Gerstbauer, 65, St. Joseph 

Nancy Gorny, 87, St. Joseph 

Gary Groshans, 74, St. Joseph 

Margaret Moore, 80, St. Joseph 

Angela Weber, 92, St. Joseph 

South Bend

Jane Aaron, 69, Cathedral of Saint Matthew

Devon Birk, 90, St. Adalbert

Charles Fazio, 81, St. Anthony de Padua

William Myers, 62, Holy Cross

Julie Rudasics, 94, Christ the King

Frances Sain, 83, Christ the King

Joseph Shafer, 102, Christ the King

Guy Stancati, 88, St. Adalbert

Stanley Leszczynski, 89, Holy Family

Norbert J. Kalmar, 84, Holy Family

Warsaw

Carol Pfefferkorn, 86, Sacred Heart

* * *

