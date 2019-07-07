Francie Hogan
Francie Hogan
Page Designer
July 7, 2019 // Obituaries

Rest in Peace: July 7, 2019

Francie Hogan
Francie Hogan
Page Designer

Auburn

Josephine Good-Jensen, 93, Immaculate Conception

Decatur

Melvin E. McBarnes, 90, St. Mary of the Assumption

Fort Wayne

Kyle Ritchie, 24, St. Charles Borromeo

Larry Perkins, 74, St. Charles Borromeo

Neal Lothamer, 55, St. Charles Borromeo

Georgia Karst, 90, St. Vincent de Paul

Rosann Schall, 62, Our Lady of Good Hope

Elmer Evard, 95, Our Lady of Good Hope

Granger

Janet Vandervoort, 89, St. Pius X

Marsha Vanslager, 74, St. Pius X

Huntington

Sister Patricia Knapp, OLVM, 99, Noll Memorial Chapel

Mishawaka

Daniel Lattimer, 73, St. Joseph

Phyllis  Walenga, 85, St. Joseph

New Haven

Madeline A. Jacquay, 76, St. John the Baptist

Rosalyn D. Taylor, 86, St. John the Baptist

Harvey Bacon Jr., 93, St. Louis Besancon

South Bend

Lucille McMahon, 85, St. Anthony de Padua

Norbert J. Dolniak, 78, St. Anthony de Padua

Hal Finch, 87, Holy Cross

Richard Lamanna, 86, Holy Cross

Warsaw

Mary Ann Secrest, 60, Sacred Heart

* * *

The best news. Delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe to our mailing list today.

SUBSCRIBE