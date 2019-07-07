July 7, 2019 // Obituaries
Rest in Peace: July 7, 2019
Auburn
Josephine Good-Jensen, 93, Immaculate Conception
Decatur
Melvin E. McBarnes, 90, St. Mary of the Assumption
Fort Wayne
Kyle Ritchie, 24, St. Charles Borromeo
Larry Perkins, 74, St. Charles Borromeo
Neal Lothamer, 55, St. Charles Borromeo
Georgia Karst, 90, St. Vincent de Paul
Rosann Schall, 62, Our Lady of Good Hope
Elmer Evard, 95, Our Lady of Good Hope
Granger
Janet Vandervoort, 89, St. Pius X
Marsha Vanslager, 74, St. Pius X
Huntington
Sister Patricia Knapp, OLVM, 99, Noll Memorial Chapel
Mishawaka
Daniel Lattimer, 73, St. Joseph
Phyllis Walenga, 85, St. Joseph
New Haven
Madeline A. Jacquay, 76, St. John the Baptist
Rosalyn D. Taylor, 86, St. John the Baptist
Harvey Bacon Jr., 93, St. Louis Besancon
South Bend
Lucille McMahon, 85, St. Anthony de Padua
Norbert J. Dolniak, 78, St. Anthony de Padua
Hal Finch, 87, Holy Cross
Richard Lamanna, 86, Holy Cross
Warsaw
Mary Ann Secrest, 60, Sacred Heart
The best news. Delivered to your inbox.
Subscribe to our mailing list today.