January 9, 2022 // Obituaries
Rest in Peace: January 9, 2022
Auburn
Machelle Pepple, 64, Immaculate Conception
Fort Wayne
Judy Baatz, 79, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton
Daniel Bireley, 70, St. Vincent de Paul
Carol Cornell, 77, St. Vincent de Paul
Irma Vanderbosch, 94, Our Lady of Good Hope
Huntington
Sister Mary Joan Ginsterblum, OLVM, 102, Archbishop Noll Memorial Chapel
Max A. Rupley, 92, SS. Peter and Paul
Mishawaka
Daniel Bezi, 85, Queen of Peace
Lorainne DeGeeter, 95, St. Bavo
Elizabeth Piraccini, 94, Queen of Peace
New Haven
Darlene A. Lothamer, 84, St. Louis, Besancon
Joseph L. Morris, 83, St. John the Baptist
Kathleen S. Rosengrant, 75, St. Louis, Besancon
South Bend
Elena Arroya-Najar, 1 hour, St. Adalbert
Maria Cabrera, 52, St. Adalbert
Genevieve Dyszkiewicz, 97, St. Adalbert
Barbara Dudeck, 81, Holy Family
Winfield A. MacDonald, 95, Christ the King
Dorothy Putz, 84, St. Adalbert
Walter Regulinski, 75, Holy Family
John Rozycki, 82, Holy Family
Wabash
Miriam Fierstos, 97, St. Bernard Wabash
Daniel Roland, 75, St. Bernard Wabash
Warsaw
Ann M. Sullivan, 53, Sacred Heart
The best news. Delivered to your inbox.
Subscribe to our mailing list today.