January 5, 2020 // Obituaries
Rest in Peace: January 5, 2020
Angola
Valerie S. Hall, 102, St. Anthony of Padua
Helen I. Morse, 92, St. Anthony of Padua
Decatur
Doris E. Loshe, 90, St. Mary of the Assumption
James F. Snyder, 63, St. Mary of the Assumption
Fort Wayne
Gloria J. Etzler, 85, St. Charles Borromeo
John Paul Jones, 82, Our Lady of Good Hope
Joseph J. Ottenweller, 97, St. Joseph – Hessen Cassel
Mary E. Rexroth, 89, Our Lady of Good Hope
Michael L. Scott, 55, St. Joseph – Hessen Cassel
Colette Vance, 72, St. Vincent de Paul
Granger
Patricia Richard, 82, St. Pius X
Huntington
Robert L. Allen, 87, SS. Peter and Paul
Sister Rose F. Gilmore, OLVM, 91, Victory Noll
Donald G. Karst, 83, SS. Peter and Paul
Sister Ann Therese Plum, OLVM, 98, Victory Noll
Mishawaka
Margaret Rinehold, 92, Queen of Peace
Notre Dame
Father Lawrence E. Calhoun, CSC, 84, Basilica of the Sacred Heart
South Bend
Anne Carson, 98, Cathedral of St. Matthew
Eugene Klimek 92, Holy Cross
