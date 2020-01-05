Francie Hogan
Page Designer
January 5, 2020 // Obituaries

Rest in Peace: January 5, 2020

Angola

Valerie S. Hall, 102, St. Anthony of Padua

Helen I. Morse, 92, St. Anthony of Padua

Decatur

Doris E. Loshe, 90, St. Mary of the Assumption

James F. Snyder, 63, St. Mary of the Assumption

Fort Wayne

Gloria J. Etzler, 85, St. Charles Borromeo

John Paul Jones, 82, Our Lady of Good Hope

Joseph J. Ottenweller, 97, St. Joseph – Hessen Cassel

Mary E. Rexroth, 89, Our Lady of Good Hope

Michael L. Scott, 55, St. Joseph – Hessen Cassel

Colette Vance, 72, St. Vincent de Paul

Granger

Patricia Richard, 82, St. Pius X

Huntington

Robert L. Allen, 87, SS. Peter and Paul

Sister Rose F. Gilmore, OLVM, 91, Victory Noll

Donald G. Karst, 83, SS. Peter and Paul

Sister Ann Therese Plum, OLVM, 98, Victory Noll

Mishawaka

Margaret Rinehold, 92, Queen of Peace

Notre Dame

Father Lawrence E. Calhoun, CSC, 84, Basilica of the Sacred Heart

South Bend

Anne Carson, 98, Cathedral of St. Matthew

Eugene Klimek 92, Holy Cross

* * *

