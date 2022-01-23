January 23, 2022 // Obituaries
Rest in Peace: January 23, 2022
Auburn
James Bishop, 81, Immaculate Conception
Fort Wayne
Elizabeth L. Bailey, 93, St. Charles Borromeo
Roselyn L. Ream, 93, St. Charles Borromeo
Judy Scherber, 72, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton
Judson Beamsley, 95, St. Vincent de Paul
Barbara Thompson, 67, St. Vincent de Paul
Rita Berghoff, 93, St. Mary Mother of God
Huntington
Mary C. Welches, 87, SS. Peter and Paul
Mishawaka
Charles Scheibelhut, 69, St. Bavo
South Bend
Leonard Gish, 82, Holy Cross
Gloria Decker, 92, Cathedral of St. Matthew
Warsaw
Bonita R. Kellem, 77, Sacred Heart
Hal E. Smith, 58, Sacred Heart
