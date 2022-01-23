Todays Catholic
January 23, 2022 // Obituaries

Rest in Peace: January 23, 2022

Auburn

James Bishop, 81, Immaculate Conception

Fort Wayne

Elizabeth L. Bailey, 93, St. Charles Borromeo

Roselyn L. Ream, 93, St. Charles Borromeo

Judy Scherber, 72, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton

Judson Beamsley, 95, St. Vincent de Paul

Barbara Thompson, 67, St. Vincent de Paul

Rita Berghoff, 93, St. Mary Mother of God

Huntington

Mary C. Welches, 87, SS. Peter and Paul

Mishawaka

Charles Scheibelhut, 69, St. Bavo

South Bend

Leonard Gish, 82, Holy Cross

Gloria Decker, 92, Cathedral of St. Matthew 

Warsaw

Bonita R. Kellem, 77, Sacred Heart

Hal E. Smith, 58, Sacred Heart

* * *

