January 19, 2020 // Obituaries

Rest in Peace: January 19, 2020

Auburn

Mary Drake, 83, Immaculate Conception

Bluffton

Evelyn D. Morrissey, 91, St. Joseph

Churubusco

James Brown, 72, St. John Bosco

Fort Wayne

Lisa A. Jackson, 65, Our Lady of Good Hope

Rosemary Reszel, 87, St. Vincent de Paul

Huntington

Wanda L. Crago, 87, SS. Peter and Paul

David J. Reust, 78, SS. Peter and Paul

Marjorie S. Sweatland, 80, SS. Peter and Paul

Livonia, Mich.

Sister Mary F. Szymkowiak, CSSF, 99, Blessed Virgin Mary Chapel, native of South Bend

Mishawaka

Cynthia LaCava, 65, Queen of Peace

Katherine Smessaert, 84, St. Bavo

South Bend

Dorothy Derda, 78, Holy Cross

Elizabeth Miller, 89, St. Jude

Warsaw

Francine H. Maheu, 79, Sacred Heart

* * *

