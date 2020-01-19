January 19, 2020 // Obituaries
Rest in Peace: January 19, 2020
Auburn
Mary Drake, 83, Immaculate Conception
Bluffton
Evelyn D. Morrissey, 91, St. Joseph
Churubusco
James Brown, 72, St. John Bosco
Fort Wayne
Lisa A. Jackson, 65, Our Lady of Good Hope
Rosemary Reszel, 87, St. Vincent de Paul
Huntington
Wanda L. Crago, 87, SS. Peter and Paul
David J. Reust, 78, SS. Peter and Paul
Marjorie S. Sweatland, 80, SS. Peter and Paul
Livonia, Mich.
Sister Mary F. Szymkowiak, CSSF, 99, Blessed Virgin Mary Chapel, native of South Bend
Mishawaka
Cynthia LaCava, 65, Queen of Peace
Katherine Smessaert, 84, St. Bavo
South Bend
Dorothy Derda, 78, Holy Cross
Elizabeth Miller, 89, St. Jude
Warsaw
Francine H. Maheu, 79, Sacred Heart
