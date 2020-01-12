January 12, 2020 // Obituaries
Rest in Peace: January 12, 2020
Fort Wayne
Daniel Fredbloom, 26, St. Vincent dePaul
Mary Ruth Gebhard, 100, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception
Anneliese Poremba, 90, Our Lady of Good Hope
Michael Sanders, 71, St. Charles Borromeo
Kathleen Villareal, 72, St. Charles Borromeo
Granger
Helen Danowski, 90, St. Pius X
Mishawaka
Sister M. Clarice Sobczyk 98, Sisters of St. Francis of Perpetual Adoration chapel
Roberta Bokhart, 67, St. Bavo
South Bend
Mary Sacco, 93, Christ the King
Waterloo
Gail E. McIntosh, 94, St. Michael the Archangel
