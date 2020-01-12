Francie Hogan
Page Designer
January 12, 2020 // Obituaries

Rest in Peace: January 12, 2020

Fort Wayne

Daniel Fredbloom, 26, St. Vincent dePaul

Mary Ruth Gebhard, 100, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception

Anneliese Poremba, 90, Our Lady of Good Hope

Michael Sanders, 71, St. Charles Borromeo

Kathleen Villareal, 72, St. Charles Borromeo

Granger

Helen Danowski, 90, St. Pius X

Mishawaka

Sister M. Clarice Sobczyk 98, Sisters of St. Francis of Perpetual Adoration chapel

Roberta Bokhart, 67, St. Bavo

South Bend

Mary Sacco, 93, Christ the King

Waterloo

Gail E. McIntosh, 94, St. Michael the Archangel

* * *

