February 2, 2020 // Obituaries
Rest in Peace: February 2, 2020
Fort Wayne
Jack Edwin Oberle, 82, St. Vincent de Paul
Granger
Richard Niemann, 77, St. Pius X
Huntington
Virginia Weinley, 97, SS. Peter and Paul
Notre Dame
Father William J. Neidhart, CSC, 96, Basilica of the Sacred Heart
South Bend
Antoinette Long, 83, St. Anthony de Padua
Stanley Lukowski, 94, St Anthony de Padua
Waterloo
Mary A. Hamman, 57, St. Michael the Archangel
* * *
