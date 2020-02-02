Todays Catholic
Todays Catholic
February 2, 2020 // Obituaries

Rest in Peace: February 2, 2020

Todays Catholic
Todays Catholic

Fort Wayne

Jack Edwin Oberle, 82, St. Vincent de Paul

Granger

Richard Niemann, 77, St. Pius X

Huntington

Virginia Weinley, 97, SS. Peter and Paul 

Notre Dame

Father William J. Neidhart, CSC, 96, Basilica of the Sacred Heart

South Bend

Antoinette Long, 83, St. Anthony de Padua

Stanley Lukowski, 94, St Anthony de Padua

Waterloo

Mary A. Hamman, 57, St. Michael the Archangel

* * *

The best news. Delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe to our mailing list today.

SUBSCRIBE