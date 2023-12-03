December 3, 2023 // Obituaries
Rest in Peace: December 3, 2023
Fort Wayne
Dustin Brown, 39, St. Charles
Granger
Christopher Haney, 38, St. Pius X
Mishawaka
Robert Botham, 46, St. Monica
James Holt, 83, St. Monica
Monroeville
Gerald Jacobs, 76, St. Rose of Lima
New Carlisle
Robert Louis Amico, 84, St. Stanislaus Kostka
Notre Dame
Sister Mary Pius CSC, 92, Our Lady of Loretto
South Bend
Robert Lisenko, 89, Cathedral of St. Matthew
Warsaw
Father Phillip DeVolder, 70, Sacred Heart
* * *
