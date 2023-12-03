Todays Catholic
December 3, 2023 // Obituaries

Rest in Peace: December 3, 2023

Todays Catholic

Fort Wayne

Dustin Brown, 39, St. Charles

Granger

Christopher Haney, 38, St. Pius X

Mishawaka

Robert Botham, 46, St. Monica

James Holt, 83, St. Monica

Monroeville

Gerald Jacobs, 76, St. Rose of Lima

New Carlisle

Robert Louis Amico, 84, St. Stanislaus Kostka

Notre Dame

Sister Mary Pius CSC, 92, Our Lady of Loretto

South Bend

Robert Lisenko, 89, Cathedral of St. Matthew

Warsaw

Father Phillip DeVolder, 70, Sacred Heart

* * *

