Todays Catholic
December 24, 2023 // Obituaries

Rest in Peace: December 24, 2023

Auburn

George Michael Davis, 74, Immaculate Conception

Bluffton

Geoffrey Frank, 68, St. Joseph

Fort Wayne

Suzanne Marie Stalf, 82, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton

Thomas W. Meyers, 66, St. Joseph, Hessen Cassel

Sally J. Miller, 75, St. Joseph, Hessen Cassel

Mary Schory, 95, St. Jude

Francis Jastrzemski, 95, St. Vincent de Paul

Jerome Minnick, 75, St. Vincent de Paul

Goshen

Carlos Mejia, 22, St. John the Evangelist

Nancy Pestow, 93, St. John the Evangelist

Fernando Ysais, 84, St. John the Evangelist

Mishawaka

William Kestermeier, 93, St. Joseph

Lance Malling, 84, St. Joseph

Joanna Meersman, 92, St. Joseph

New Haven

Theresa Maroney, 85, St. John the Baptist

Gloria Yagodinski, 92, St. John the Baptist

South Bend

Steven Louis RoKop, 88, St. Jude

Wabash

Linda Bozell, 74, St. Bernard

