December 24, 2023 // Obituaries
Rest in Peace: December 24, 2023
Auburn
George Michael Davis, 74, Immaculate Conception
Bluffton
Geoffrey Frank, 68, St. Joseph
Fort Wayne
Suzanne Marie Stalf, 82, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton
Thomas W. Meyers, 66, St. Joseph, Hessen Cassel
Sally J. Miller, 75, St. Joseph, Hessen Cassel
Mary Schory, 95, St. Jude
Francis Jastrzemski, 95, St. Vincent de Paul
Jerome Minnick, 75, St. Vincent de Paul
Goshen
Carlos Mejia, 22, St. John the Evangelist
Nancy Pestow, 93, St. John the Evangelist
Fernando Ysais, 84, St. John the Evangelist
Mishawaka
William Kestermeier, 93, St. Joseph
Lance Malling, 84, St. Joseph
Joanna Meersman, 92, St. Joseph
New Haven
Theresa Maroney, 85, St. John the Baptist
Gloria Yagodinski, 92, St. John the Baptist
South Bend
Steven Louis RoKop, 88, St. Jude
Wabash
Linda Bozell, 74, St. Bernard
