December 17, 2023 // Obituaries
Rest in Peace: December 17, 2023
Fort Wayne
Richard Early, 68, Queen of Angels
Timothy J. Rebman, 71, Queen of Angels
Richard Beeler, 84, St. Vincent de Paul
William Eagan, 88, St. Vincent de Paul
Gerald Schramm, 84, St. Vincent de Paul
Huntington
Sister Dennis Kerr OLVM, 97, Victory Noll
New Haven
Helen M. Tatman, 94, St. John the Baptist
South Bend
Patricia Luczynski, 87, Christ the King
Nancy Meers, 95, Holy Cross
* * *
The best news. Delivered to your inbox.
Subscribe to our mailing list today.