Todays Catholic
December 17, 2023 // Obituaries

Rest in Peace: December 17, 2023

Todays Catholic

Fort Wayne

Richard Early, 68, Queen of Angels

Timothy J. Rebman, 71, Queen of Angels

Richard Beeler, 84, St. Vincent de Paul

William Eagan, 88, St. Vincent de Paul

Gerald Schramm, 84, St. Vincent de Paul

Huntington

Sister Dennis Kerr OLVM, 97, Victory Noll

New Haven

Helen M. Tatman, 94, St. John the Baptist

South Bend

Patricia Luczynski, 87, Christ the King

Nancy Meers, 95, Holy Cross

* * *

