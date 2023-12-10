December 10, 2023 // Obituaries
Rest in Peace: December 10, 2023
Arcola
Janet Claxton, 76, St. Patrick
Gerald Johnson, 94, St. Patrick
Fort Wayne
Rick Hines, 77, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton
Granger
Judith Phillips, 81, St. Pius X
South Bend
Levi T. Sulentic, 32, Christ the King
Betty Yonto, 95, Holy Cross
Genevieve A. Szynski, 96, Holy Family
Hector Morales Delgado, 60, St. Adalbert
Carmen Navarro Lopez, 67, St. Adalbert
Evelyn Marie Hacker, 94, St. Anthony de Padua
Bobby Newbill, 76, St. Augustine
Marina Cabral, 50, St. Casimir
Jeanette H. Rybicki, 90, St. John the Baptist
