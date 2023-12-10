Todays Catholic
December 10, 2023 // Obituaries

Rest in Peace: December 10, 2023

Todays Catholic

Arcola

Janet Claxton, 76, St. Patrick

Gerald Johnson, 94, St. Patrick

Fort Wayne

Rick Hines, 77, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton

Granger

Judith Phillips, 81, St. Pius X

South Bend

Levi T. Sulentic, 32, Christ the King

Betty Yonto, 95, Holy Cross

Genevieve A. Szynski, 96, Holy Family

Hector Morales Delgado, 60, St. Adalbert

Carmen Navarro Lopez, 67, St. Adalbert

Evelyn Marie Hacker, 94, St. Anthony de Padua

Bobby Newbill, 76, St. Augustine

Marina Cabral, 50, St. Casimir

Jeanette H. Rybicki, 90, St. John the Baptist

* * *

