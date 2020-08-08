Todays Catholic
August 8, 2020 // Obituaries

Rest in Peace: August 9, 2020

Decatur

Nancy A. Miller, 61, St. Mary of the Assumption

Kevin O’Shaughnessey, 68, St. Mary of the Assumption

Fort Wayne

Lee Adang, 97, St. Charles Borromeo

Katherine Ankenbruck, 93, St. Jude

Barbara S. Boling, 79, St. Joseph – Hessen Cassel

Mark H. Hellinger, 60, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton

Elizabeth Hunter, 71, St. Jude

Deb Kessler, 62, St. Jude

Ruth Pliett, 83, St. Jude

Karen Schleinkofer, 83, St. Charles Borromeo

Doug Schumick, 64, St. Vincent de Paul

James Slater, 78, St. Charles Borromeo

Huntington

Edward J. Stoffel, 85, SS. Peter and Paul

Mishawaka

Katherine Baker, 74, St. Monica

Patricia Spitaels, 83, St. Bavo

New Haven

Edward Dodane, 79, St. Louis, Besancon

Janet Rhinehalt, 83, St. Louis, Besancon

South Bend

Sister Rose M. Canty, CSC, 94, Our Lady of Loretto

Sister Patricia M. Crane, CSC, 73, Our Lady of Loretto

Lorene Elias, 82, St. Matthew Cathedral

Kathy Kile, 72, St. Jude

Joseph P. Kirwan, 59, St. Jude

Gregory Larson, 64, St. Matthew Cathedral

Tom Lukaszewski, 83, Holy Family

Patricia Mammolenti, 80, Sacred Heart of Jesus

Mary McBride, 97, Christ the King

David M. Nowak, 76, St. Jude

Elizabeth Suter, 94, Christ the King

