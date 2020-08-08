August 8, 2020 // Obituaries
Rest in Peace: August 9, 2020
Decatur
Nancy A. Miller, 61, St. Mary of the Assumption
Kevin O’Shaughnessey, 68, St. Mary of the Assumption
Fort Wayne
Lee Adang, 97, St. Charles Borromeo
Katherine Ankenbruck, 93, St. Jude
Barbara S. Boling, 79, St. Joseph – Hessen Cassel
Mark H. Hellinger, 60, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton
Elizabeth Hunter, 71, St. Jude
Deb Kessler, 62, St. Jude
Ruth Pliett, 83, St. Jude
Karen Schleinkofer, 83, St. Charles Borromeo
Doug Schumick, 64, St. Vincent de Paul
James Slater, 78, St. Charles Borromeo
Huntington
Edward J. Stoffel, 85, SS. Peter and Paul
Mishawaka
Katherine Baker, 74, St. Monica
Patricia Spitaels, 83, St. Bavo
New Haven
Edward Dodane, 79, St. Louis, Besancon
Janet Rhinehalt, 83, St. Louis, Besancon
South Bend
Sister Rose M. Canty, CSC, 94, Our Lady of Loretto
Sister Patricia M. Crane, CSC, 73, Our Lady of Loretto
Lorene Elias, 82, St. Matthew Cathedral
Kathy Kile, 72, St. Jude
Joseph P. Kirwan, 59, St. Jude
Gregory Larson, 64, St. Matthew Cathedral
Tom Lukaszewski, 83, Holy Family
Patricia Mammolenti, 80, Sacred Heart of Jesus
Mary McBride, 97, Christ the King
David M. Nowak, 76, St. Jude
Elizabeth Suter, 94, Christ the King
