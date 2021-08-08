August 8, 2021 // Obituaries
Rest in Peace: August 8, 2021
Auburn
Patricia Correia, 86, Immaculate Conception
Francis Dulle, 87, Immaculate Conception
Bristol
William O’Brien, 90, St. Mary of the Annunciation
Decatur
Pauline M. Siefring, 89, St. Mary of the Assumption
Fort Wayne
Patty Jasinski, 85, St. Vincent de Paul
Isaac D. Jernigan, 18, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton
Patricia Madden, 77, St. Charles Borromeo
Mary J. Quillin, 86, St. Vincent de Paul
Gregg Rounds, 61, St. Charles Borromeo
Rosella Schaab, 96, St. Charles Borromeo
Rita Stump, 97, St. Charles Borromeo
Granger
Jennie Andrea, 93, St. Pius X
Greg Reesor, 73, St. Pius X
Ruby M. Vincent, 87, St. Pius X
Mishawaka
Josephine Germano, 98, St. Monica
Irene Van Den Abeele, 97, St. Bavo
New Haven
Dorothy Muldoon, 87, St. Louis, Besancon
Mary E. Renier, 100, St. Louis, Besancon
South Bend
Jill Ball, 74, Holy Family
David Egan, 52, St. Jude
Hector Espinoza, 80, St. Adalbert
Maria L. Fernandez, 79, St. Adalbert
Pedro Garcia, 79, St. Adalbert
Donald E. Gilpin, 91, Sacred Heart of Jesus
Thomas Keller, 95, Holy Family
Ervin T. Zakrzewski, 82, Holy Family
Lorraine Zielinski, 90, Holy Family
