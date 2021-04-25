Todays Catholic
Todays Catholic
April 25, 2021 // Obituaries

Rest in Peace: April 25, 2021

Todays Catholic
Todays Catholic

Arcola

Maurice O’Daniel, 89, St. Patrick

Fort Wayne

Ida D. Cambron, 79, St. Joseph – Hessen Cassel

Harold L. Crouse, 85, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception

Edward Grill, 84, St. Charles Borromeo

Rita M. Strack, 92, St. Joseph – Hessen Cassel

Granger

Jeanne Wells, 94, St. Pius X

South Bend

Brian Hipskind, 50, St. Matthew Cathedral

Wabash

Sandi Kastner, 79, St. Bernard

Alice Martin, 93, St. Bernard

Deaths elsewhere

Sister Patricia O’Bryan, 86, Greensburg

* * *

The best news. Delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe to our mailing list today.

SUBSCRIBE