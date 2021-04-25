April 25, 2021 // Obituaries
Rest in Peace: April 25, 2021
Arcola
Maurice O’Daniel, 89, St. Patrick
Fort Wayne
Ida D. Cambron, 79, St. Joseph – Hessen Cassel
Harold L. Crouse, 85, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception
Edward Grill, 84, St. Charles Borromeo
Rita M. Strack, 92, St. Joseph – Hessen Cassel
Granger
Jeanne Wells, 94, St. Pius X
South Bend
Brian Hipskind, 50, St. Matthew Cathedral
Wabash
Sandi Kastner, 79, St. Bernard
Alice Martin, 93, St. Bernard
Deaths elsewhere
Sister Patricia O’Bryan, 86, Greensburg
* * *
