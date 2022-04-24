Todays Catholic
April 24, 2022 // Obituaries

Rest in Peace: April 24, 2022

Angola

Roy N. Bennet, Jr., 97, St. Anthony of Padua

Rita H. Gonya, 83, St. Anthony of Padua

George E. Hashu, 81, St. Anthony of Padua

Fort Wayne

Mary Gall, 97, St. Vincent de Paul

Goshen

Patricia R. Keil, 94, St. John the Evangelist

Douglas S. Pyle, 66, St. John the Evangelist

Fidel Rodriguez, 62, St. John the Evangelist

Mishawaka

Loretta Gnivecki, 93, St. Bavo

Rose M. Stuart, 85, St. Bavo

South Bend

Larraine Yocum, 97, Christ the King

Kathy Eby, 68, Holy Family

Patricia Taberski, 73, Holy Family

