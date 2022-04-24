April 24, 2022 // Obituaries
Rest in Peace: April 24, 2022
Angola
Roy N. Bennet, Jr., 97, St. Anthony of Padua
Rita H. Gonya, 83, St. Anthony of Padua
George E. Hashu, 81, St. Anthony of Padua
Fort Wayne
Mary Gall, 97, St. Vincent de Paul
Goshen
Patricia R. Keil, 94, St. John the Evangelist
Douglas S. Pyle, 66, St. John the Evangelist
Fidel Rodriguez, 62, St. John the Evangelist
Mishawaka
Loretta Gnivecki, 93, St. Bavo
Rose M. Stuart, 85, St. Bavo
South Bend
Larraine Yocum, 97, Christ the King
Kathy Eby, 68, Holy Family
Patricia Taberski, 73, Holy Family
The best news. Delivered to your inbox.
Subscribe to our mailing list today.