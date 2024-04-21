Todays Catholic
April 21, 2024 // Obituaries

Rest in Peace: April 21, 2024

Todays Catholic

Fort Wayne

Cathy Lynn Savieo, 71, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton

Granger

James Petro III, 30, St. Pius X, Granger

Huntington

JoAnn Stoffel, 84, SS. Peter and Paul

Mishawaka

Madonna Carlisle, 82, Queen of Peace

Pamela Dornqast, 76, Queen of Peace

Patrick Adamo, 67, St. Joseph

Michael Larimer, 78, St. Joseph

Richard LeMere, 92, St. Joseph

David Selum, 57, St. Joseph

Christine Walsh, 79, St. Joseph

South Bend

Harry Jozwiak, 84, Cathedral of
St. Matthew

Emily Kopec, 92, Cathedral of
St. Matthew

* * *

