April 21, 2024 // Obituaries
Rest in Peace: April 21, 2024
Fort Wayne
Cathy Lynn Savieo, 71, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton
Granger
James Petro III, 30, St. Pius X, Granger
Huntington
JoAnn Stoffel, 84, SS. Peter and Paul
Mishawaka
Madonna Carlisle, 82, Queen of Peace
Pamela Dornqast, 76, Queen of Peace
Patrick Adamo, 67, St. Joseph
Michael Larimer, 78, St. Joseph
Richard LeMere, 92, St. Joseph
David Selum, 57, St. Joseph
Christine Walsh, 79, St. Joseph
South Bend
Harry Jozwiak, 84, Cathedral of
St. Matthew
Emily Kopec, 92, Cathedral of
St. Matthew
