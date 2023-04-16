April 16, 2023 // Obituaries
Rest in Peace: April 16, 2023
Arcola
Donald Wilhelm, 78, St. Patrick
Fort Wayne
Martha Haag, 93, Queen of Angels
Emma Lazoff, 93, Queen of Angels
Helen Nix, 96, Queen of Angels
Dorothy Vevia, 91, St. Charles Borromeo
Leopino Angianga, 63, St. Vincent de Paul
Michael Koch, 85, St. Vincent de Paul
Mishawaka
Doris Lehman, 98, Queen of Peace
New Haven
Kathryn Wetoskey, 91, St. John the Baptist
South Bend
Carolyn Haluda, 76, Cathedral of St. Matthew
Maribel Early, 83, Christ the King
Edward Healy, 88, Christ the King
Kenneth Kanczuzewski, 64, Christ the King
James Horvath , 51, Sacred Heart of Jesus
Bethann Paczkowski, 55, Sacred Heart of Jesus
John Schwind, 86, Sacred Heart of Jesus
Colonel Daniel Falvey, 68, St. Jude
