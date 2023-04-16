Francie Hogan
Page Designer
April 16, 2023 // Obituaries

Rest in Peace: April 16, 2023

Francie Hogan
Page Designer

Arcola

Donald Wilhelm, 78, St. Patrick

Fort Wayne

Martha Haag, 93, Queen of Angels

Emma Lazoff, 93, Queen of Angels

Helen Nix, 96, Queen of Angels

Dorothy Vevia, 91, St. Charles Borromeo

Leopino Angianga, 63, St. Vincent de Paul

Michael Koch, 85, St. Vincent de Paul

Mishawaka

Doris Lehman, 98, Queen of Peace

New Haven

Kathryn Wetoskey, 91, St. John the Baptist

South Bend

Carolyn Haluda, 76, Cathedral of St. Matthew

Maribel Early, 83, Christ the King

Edward Healy, 88, Christ the King

Kenneth Kanczuzewski, 64, Christ the King

James Horvath , 51, Sacred Heart of Jesus

Bethann Paczkowski, 55, Sacred Heart of Jesus

John  Schwind, 86, Sacred Heart of Jesus

Colonel Daniel Falvey, 68, St. Jude

* * *

