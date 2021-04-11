April 11, 2021 // Obituaries
Rest in Peace: April 11, 2021
Arcola
Robert Rentschler, 71, St. Patrick
Fort Wayne
Cynthia Grothouse, 62, St. Charles Borromeo
Nancy E. Latham, 77, Our Lady of Good Hope
Michael J. Obringer, 77, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception
Granger
Nancy Banks, 68, St. Pius X
Huntington
John Ditzler, 89, SS. Peter and Paul
George A. Ness, 90, SS. Peter and Paul
Notre Dame
Sister M. Cyril, CSC, 95, Our Lady of Loretto
South Bend
Annmarie Salazar, 61, St. Adalbert
LouAnn Chelminiak, 70, St. Casimir
* * *
