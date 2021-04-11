Todays Catholic
April 11, 2021 // Obituaries

Rest in Peace: April 11, 2021

Arcola

Robert Rentschler, 71, St. Patrick

Fort Wayne

Cynthia Grothouse, 62, St. Charles Borromeo

Nancy E. Latham, 77, Our Lady of Good Hope

Michael J. Obringer, 77, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception

Granger

Nancy Banks, 68, St. Pius X

Huntington

John Ditzler, 89, SS. Peter and Paul

George A. Ness, 90, SS. Peter and Paul

Notre Dame

Sister M. Cyril, CSC, 95, Our Lady of Loretto

South Bend

Annmarie Salazar, 61, St. Adalbert

LouAnn Chelminiak, 70, St. Casimir

* * *

