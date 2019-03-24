Todays Catholic
March 24, 2019 // Obituaries

Rest in Peace

Fort Wayne

Ronald Costa, 78, Our Lady of Good Hope

Virginia Lough, 94, Our Lady of Good Hope

Evelyn Volkert, 89,  Our Lady of Good Hope

David E. Guthier, 77, Our Lady of Good Hope

Thomas Smith, 83, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception

David Schele, 78, St. Charles Borromeo

Frank M. DeKoninck, 92, St. Joseph – Hessen Cassel

Joan Bradtmueller, 92,  St. Vincent de Paul

Goshen

Charles E. Grise, 71, St. John the Evangelist

Granger

Linda Hudkins,72, St. Pius X

Doris Bull, 82, St. Pius X

Rose Ciszczon, 88, St. Pius X

Mishawaka

George Bliha, 87, Queen of Peace

South Bend

William Hurst, St. Jude

Edwards Spychalski, 90, Holy Family

* * *

