March 24, 2019 // Obituaries
Rest in Peace
Fort Wayne
Ronald Costa, 78, Our Lady of Good Hope
Virginia Lough, 94, Our Lady of Good Hope
Evelyn Volkert, 89, Our Lady of Good Hope
David E. Guthier, 77, Our Lady of Good Hope
Thomas Smith, 83, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception
David Schele, 78, St. Charles Borromeo
Frank M. DeKoninck, 92, St. Joseph – Hessen Cassel
Joan Bradtmueller, 92, St. Vincent de Paul
Goshen
Charles E. Grise, 71, St. John the Evangelist
Granger
Linda Hudkins,72, St. Pius X
Doris Bull, 82, St. Pius X
Rose Ciszczon, 88, St. Pius X
Mishawaka
George Bliha, 87, Queen of Peace
South Bend
William Hurst, St. Jude
Edwards Spychalski, 90, Holy Family
