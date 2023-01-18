Resources for Life Awareness Todays Catholic

Walking with Moms in Need

This is an ongoing initiative where Catholic parishes and communities “walk in the shoes” of local pregnant and parenting women in need.

Visit walkingwithmomsfwsb.com

Miriam’s Blessing

This is a ministry whose purpose is to provide support to parents who receive a poor prenatal diagnosis.

Visit diocesefwsb.org/miriams-blessing

Ava’s Grace

This is a ministry which offers spiritual, emotional, and practical support to families who suffer miscarriage, stillbirth, or infant loss.

Visit diocesefwsb.org/avas-grace

Natural Family Planning

Natural Family Planning (NFP), sometimes called Fertility Awareness Based Methods (FAMB), is a term for scientifically based, morally acceptable methods of regulating conception based on daily observation and interpretation of the natural signs of fertility and infertility which occur in a woman’s body. Using this knowledge, a couple can identify the days on which conception is possible should they desire to either achieve or to avoid a pregnancy.

Visit diocesefwsb.org/nfp

Infertility

Hope For the Journey offers spiritual, emotional, and practical support rooted in the Catholic faith for couples who are experiencing infertility or secondary infertility.

Visit diocesefwsb.org/hope-for-the-journey

Adoption Services

Catholic Charities Adoption Planning is a licensed child placing agency in the state of Indiana. Additionally, they provide pro-life professional counseling as well as helping parents who chose adoption as an option design their plan and guide them through a legal adoption process.

Visit ccfwsb.org/adoption-pregnancy-counseling

Project Rachel

Project Rachel is a post-abortion reconciliation program offered by the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend. This ministry offers hope and healing for all those who suffer from the pain of abortion and its aftermath.

Visit diocesefwsb.org/project-rachel

