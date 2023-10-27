Record Crowd Gathers at Right to Life Banquet in Fort Wayne Todays Catholic

By Allison Maluchnik

On Monday, October 9, Right to Life of Northeast Indiana hosted its annual banquet at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne. The roughly 2,000 people in attendance made this year’s banquet a record-setting event for the organization.

The night’s keynote speaker, Dr. Ben Carson, award-winning surgeon and author, addressed the crowd garnering applause and a standing ovation. Star 88.3’s Melissa Montana, Master of Ceremonies for the event, read a long list of elected officials and candidates running for office who were present and willing to stand up for life in northeast Indiana. The banquet also saw a tremendous response for sponsors of the event and large crowds from area churches in attendance.

The event celebrated dedicated people with two awards: The Daniel Award was given to State Representative Matt Lehman. The Daniel Award for Excellence in Pro-Life Public Policy is to recognize the extraordinary effort of a public servant in taking a stand for life regardless of the political, personal, or professional cost. The Telemachus Award was presented to the Renner family, parishioners at St. John the Baptist in New Haven, who are “always going above and beyond for the pro-life cause,” officials from Right to Life of Northeast Indiana stated on the organization’s Facebook page. “We appreciate them more than we can express!”

