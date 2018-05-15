Priest assignments

The Most Reverend Kevin C. Rhoades, Bishop of Fort Wayne-South Bend, has made the following assignments of priests, effective June 19, 2018:

Reverend Zachary Barry from Parochial Vicar, St. Vincent de Paul Parish, Elkhart, to Pastor, Queen of Angels Parish, Fort Wayne.

Reverend David Carkenord from Pastor, St. Michael the Archangel Parish, Waterloo, to retirement status.

Reverend Mark Gurtner, J.C.L., to Vicar General, Chancellor, and Moderator of the Curia of the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend.

Reverend Jonathan Norton, from Parochial Vicar, St. Vincent de Paul Parish, Fort Wayne, to Pastor, Sacred Heart Parish, Warsaw.

Reverend Vincent Joseph Rathappillil, V.C., from Administrator, Queen of Angels Parish, Fort Wayne, to Pastor, St. Michael the Archangel Parish, Waterloo.

Reverend Jacob Runyon from Pastor, St. Jude Parish, Fort Wayne, to Rector, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Fort Wayne, and Judicial Vicar of the Diocese.

Reverend David Ruppert from Administrator to Pastor, St. Mary of the Assumption Parish, Decatur.

Reverend Msgr. Robert C. Schulte from Rector, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Fort Wayne, to Pastor, St. Jude Parish, Fort Wayne.

Reverend David Violi from Parochial Vicar, Holy Family Parish, South Bend, and St. John the Baptist Parish, South Bend, to Pastor, St. Joseph Parish, Bluffton, and Canon Law studies at Catholic University of America.

