The Most Reverend Kevin C. Rhoades, Bishop of Fort Wayne-South Bend, has made the following assignments:

Reverend Peter Puleo, CSC, to Parochial Vicar at St. Joseph Parish, South Bend, effective April 6, 2024.

Reverend Brian Vetter, CSC, to Parochial Vicar at St. Adalbert and St. Casimir Parishes, South Bend, effective April 6, 2024.

* * *