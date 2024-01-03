Priest Assignments

The Most Reverend Kevin C. Rhoades, Bishop of Fort Wayne-South Bend, has made the following assignments.

Reverend Jose Arroyo, from Pastor at St. Paul of the Cross Parish, Columbia City, to Administrator at St. Patrick Parish, Ligonier, effective January 23, 2024.

Reverend Wilson Corzo, from Pastor at Our Lady of Hungary Parish, South Bend, to Pastor at Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish, Warsaw, effective January 23, 2024.

Reverend Cyril Fernandes, from Pastor at Saint Patrick Parish, South Bend and St. Hedwig Parish, South Bend to Pastor at St. Paul of the Cross Parish, Columbia City, effective January 23, 2024.

Reverend Benjamin Landrigan, from Parochial Vicar at St. Vincent de Paul Parish, Elkhart, to Pastor at Our Lady of Hungary Parish, South Bend, effective January 23, 2024.

Reverend Constantino Rocha, from Pastor at Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish, Warsaw, to Parochial Vicar at St. Patrick Parish, Fort Wayne, effective January 23, 2024.

Reverend Eric Zimmer, as Administrator at St. Patrick Parish, South Bend, and St. Hedwig Parish, South Bend, effective January 23, 2024.

