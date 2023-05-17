Priest Assignments

The Most Reverend Kevin C. Rhoades, Bishop of Fort Wayne-South Bend, has made the following assignments of priests, effective June 20, 2023:

Reverend Sunday Akuh, from Parochial Vicar, St. John the Baptist and Holy Family Parishes, South Bend to Pastor, St. John the Baptist Parish, South Bend.

Rev. Thadeus Balinda from Pastor, St. Patrick Parish, Arcola, to Chaplain, Poor Handmaids of Jesus Christ, Donaldson.

Reverend Andrew Budzinski, from Pastor, St. John the Baptist Parish, Fort Wayne, to Pastor, Cathedral Parish of St. Matthew, South Bend.

Reverend Paolo Degasperi, from Parochial Vicar, St. John the Baptist Parish, Fort Wayne to Pastor, St. John the Baptist Parish, Fort Wayne, while remaining Chaplain, Bishop Luers High School.

Reverend Dennis DiBenedetto, from Pastor, St. Robert Bellarmine Parish, North Manchester, to Pastor, St. Rose of Lima Parish, Monroeville.

Reverend John Eze, from Pastor, Queen of Peace Parish, Mishawaka, to Pastor, St. Patrick Parish, Arcola.

Reverend Stephen Felicichia, from Parochial Vicar, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, Fort Wayne, to Pastor, St. Mary of the Lake Parish, Culver.

Reverend Terry Fisher, from Pastor, St. Matthew Cathedral Parish, South Bend, to Retirement.

Reverend Dermot Gahan, from Chaplain, University of Saint Francis, to Pastor, St. Joseph Parish, Garrett.

Reverend Daniel Koehl, from Parochial Vicar, St. Charles Borromeo Parish, Fort Wayne, to Pastor, St. Robert Bellarmine Parish, North Manchester.

Reverend Glenn Kohrman, from Pastor, St. John the Baptist and Holy Family Parishes, South Bend, to Pastor, St. Therese Parish, Fort Wayne.

Reverend William Meininger, from Pastor, St. Mary of the Lake Parish, Culver, to Pastor, Queen of Peace Parish, Mishawaka.

Reverend Daniel Niezer, to Diocesan Director of Vocations Promotion, while remaining Pastor of St. Dominic, Bremen, and Chaplain of Marian High School, Mishawaka.

Reverend Levi Nkwocha, from Pastor, St. Thomas the Apostle Parish, Elkhart, to Pastor, St. Michael the Archangel Parish, Waterloo.

Reverend Jonathan Norton, to Diocesan Director of Seminarians, while remaining Pastor, Sacred Heart Parish, Warsaw.

Reverend Luke Okoye, from Parochial Vicar, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, Fort Wayne, to Pastor, Holy Family Parish, South Bend.

Reverend Evaristo Olivera, from Parochial Vicar, St. Therese and St. Henry Parishes, Fort Wayne, to Parochial Vicar, St. Mary Parish, Huntington.

Reverend Logan Parrish, from Parochial Vicar, St. John the Evangelist Parish, Goshen, to Pastor, St. Thomas the Apostle Parish, Elkhart.

Reverend James Shafer, from Pastor, St. Joseph Parish, Garrett, to Retirement.

Bishop Rhoades has also made the following assignments of priests, effective July 5, 2023:

Reverend Felipe Campos, C.S.C., to Parochial Vicar, St. Adalbert and St. Casimir Parishes, South Bend.

Reverend Cameron Cortens, C.S.C., to Parochial Vicar, Christ the King Parish, South Bend.

Reverend Mark Hellinger, to Parochial Vicar, St. John the Baptist Parish, Fort Wayne.

* * *