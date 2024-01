The Most Reverend Kevin C. Rhoades, Bishop of Fort Wayne-South Bend, has made the following assignment.

Reverend Lee Allen Fortin, from Parochial Vicar at St. Mary of the Assumption Parish, Decatur, to Parochial Vicar at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, Fort Wayne, and Chaplain at Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne, effective January 23, 2024.

* * *