Priest appointments

The Most Reverend Kevin C. Rhoades, Bishop of Fort Wayne-South Bend, has made the following appointments:

Reverend Robert Garrow, to Pastor of St. Anthony de Padua Parish, South Bend, effective March 1, 2018.

Reverend David Ruppert, to Administrator of St. Mary of the Assumption Parish, Decatur, effective March 1, 2018.

Reverend Jonathan Norton, to temporary Priest Chaplain of Bishop Dwenger High School, Fort Wayne, effective March 1, 2018

* * *