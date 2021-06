The Most Reverend Kevin C. Rhoades, Bishop of Fort Wayne-South Bend, has made the following appointments:

Reverend Kenneth Amadi to Parochial Vicar, St. Joseph Parish, Mishawaka, effective May 26, 2021.

Reverend James Fenstermaker, C.S.C., to Spiritual Advisor/Chaplain for the South Bend-Elkhart Chapter of Legatus, effective June 15, 2021.

* * *