Poor Handmaids of Jesus Christ celebrate sistersâ€™ jubilee year Todays Catholic

Provided by Barbara Allison

Ten Sisters of The Poor Handmaids of Jesus Christ in Donaldson celebrate their jubilees this year. All have ministered in the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend. A 50-year Jubilarian, Sister Judith Diltz, PHJC provincial, is a Mishawaka native.

Sister Florence Kuhn celebrates 75 years as a Poor Handmaid. In the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend she taught at St. Monica School, Mishawaka, and was the assistant director of Ancilla Domini High School, Donaldson. Sister Florence also ministered in pastoral care and senior care at Catherineâ€™s Cottage in Donaldson. She retired to a ministry of prayer at the Catherine Kasper Home, Donaldson, in 2015 and enjoys watching the St. Louis Cardinals.

Sister Agnes Muehlenfeld celebrates 70 years as a Poor Handmaid. In the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend, Sister Agnes served in the ministries of dietary services, hospitality, community service and prayer at Convent Ancilla Domini, Donaldson, and Catherine Kasper Home, where she currently resides. Known for her sense of humor and her delicious baked goods, recipes she developed are still made by dining services co-workers at The Center at Donaldson.

Sister Kathleen Quinn celebrates her 70th jubilee. A nurse, health care administrator and provincial leader in the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend, Sister Kathleen served as an administrator at St. Joseph Hospital, Fort Wayne, and as both provincial and associate provincial of the Poor Handmaids. A resident of St. Catherine Convent, East Chicago, sheâ€™s currently a pastoral minister at St. Catherine Hospital, also in East Chicago.

Sister Pauline Bridegroom is celebrating 60 years as a Poor Handmaid. She has served in the ministries of education, administration, pastoral care, community service and senior care. In the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend, Sister Pauline taught at St. Monica School. She also served as librarian and chauffeur at Convent Ancilla Domini. Later, she ministered as a chaplain at St. Joseph Hospital, Fort Wayne, and at St. Joseph Hospital, Mishawaka, where she also served as director of pastoral care and vice president of Mission Integration. Also in Mishawaka, she ministered to residents in her neighborhood while residing at Joseph House. Currently, she lives at Catherineâ€™s Cottage, where she serves the PHJC community.

Sister Damian McNamara celebrates her 60th jubilee. She served in the ministries of transportation services, child care and physical therapy. In the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend she cared for children at St. Vincent Villa, Fort Wayne, and was a physical therapy assistant at Catherine Kasper Home. Later, she became transportation services director at Convent Ancilla Domini. Currently, she resides at Catherineâ€™s Cottage, teaching visiting sisters from Vietnam and India how to drive.

Sister Frances Jean Gallinatti celebrates 50 years as a Poor Handmaid. A medical doctor, Sister Frances Jean received her M.D. from Loyola University Medical School, Chicago. In the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend she served as medical director of Catherine Kasper Home. Currently, she lives at Casa de la Anunciacion in Coatzacoalcos, Veracruz, Mexico, where she is a physician. Sister Frances Jean also has ministered on many medical trips to Haiti, including after the 2010 earthquake.

Sister Joetta Huelsmann is celebrating her 50th jubilee. She served in the ministries of education, pastoral care, retreat direction, spiritual direction and in provincial leadership. In the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend, Sister Joetta taught at St. Monica School and at St. Agnes School, Mishawaka. She also served as a pastoral associate at St. Vincent de Paul, Fort Wayne. She is a member of the PHJC provincial leadership team and teaches spiritual direction at Lindenwood Retreat and Conference Center. She resides at Little House, Donaldson.

Sister Judith Diltz celebrates 50 years as a Poor Handmaid sister. She ministered in education, development and in provincial leadership. She taught at Bishop Dwenger High School, Fort Wayne; Marian High School, Mishawaka; and Ancilla College. Additionally, she served in the development office of the Poor Handmaids of Jesus Christ and currently serves as PHJC provincial. In August, sheâ€™ll move to Dernbach, Germany, after being recently elected general superior of the Poor Handmaids of Jesus Christ congregation. She lives at Wapple House, Donaldson

Sister Marlene Ann Lama celebrates her 50th jubilee. She served in the ministries of education, provincial leadership and senior care. In the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend she ministered as a PHJC provincial counselor and in senior care at Catherineâ€™s Cottage. Sheâ€™s also a resident of Catherineâ€™s Cottage.

Sister Pamela Tholkes is a 50-year jubilarian. She served in the ministries of nursing, home health care and senior care. In the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend she served as a nurseâ€™s aide at St. Joseph Hospital, Mishawaka. A resident of St. Catherine Convent, East Chicago, Sister Pam ministers as an R.N. on the medical-surgical unit at Community Hospital, Munster.

Barbara Allison is the director of communications for the Poor Handmaids of Jesus Christ congregation.

